PM Modi Extends Wishes To Senior BJP Leader LK Advani His On 94th Birthday

As veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani turns 94 on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the senior leaders. Making his wish on Advani’s birthday, PM Modi said that the nation remains indebted to the BJP leader for the works he did.

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to make the wish. Extending his birthday wish, the PM wrote, “Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride.” He also took the opportunity to laud the latter’s intellect. “He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect,” PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Last year on the occasion of LK Advani's birthday, PM Modi visited his residence along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to wish the BJP co-founder. PM Modi also put out a tweet in Hindi wishing the veteran party leader while calling him a 'living inspiration' to the BJP workers as well as the citizens of the country. He further added that the former Home Minister and deputy Prime Minister under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a 'significant role' in the progress and development of India as well as BJP.

About LK Advani

Born on November 8, 1927, Lal Krishna Advani began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization. Advani also served as the seventh Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Being one of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. In 2015 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

LK Advani joins BJP’s executive committee meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive committee meeting took place on Sunday. The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended the crucial meeting virtually while JP Nadda delivered the opening speech. Altogether, the meeting was attended by 124 party members who discussed the election strategy for the seven states that will go to the polls in 2022.

Image: PTI