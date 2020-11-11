PM Modi Extols BJP's Success In Bihar & Bypolls, Reiterates Party's Stance On Nitish Kumar

After BJP's success in Bihar and by-elections across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the people for reposing their faith in the party. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, he termed the recently concluded polls as a "celebration of the festival of democracy" and lauded the work done by the Election Commission of India, the security forces and the local administration. Appreciating the fact that Indians belied expectations about a dip in voting amid the COVID-19 crisis, the PM contended that they have sent a message to the world.

He also attributed BJP's victory to party president JP Nadda's leadership and strategy. Observing that BJP had spread its wings across the country with the success in Manipur, Gujarat, UP, MP, Karnataka and Telangana, he exclaimed with pride that the party is in every corner of India at present. According to him, BJP occupied a place in everyone's heart.

PM Modi remarked, "Yesterday’s election results have a deep meaning. This is a greater expansion of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP won in the East. In Manipur, BJP managed to unfurl the Lotus flag. In Gujarat, the party won all seats. BJP secured victory in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In the south, BJP got success in Karnataka and Telangana too. In the last few days, polls were held in two Union Territories as well where BJP got success. BJP is the only national party whose flag has been unfurled by the people across the country. Remember, we had two seats at one point in time. The party would be run from two rooms. Today, it is in every corner of India."

Weighing in on the message of the election verdict, he said, "The Indians citizens of the 21st century are making their message clear again and again. Now, only those who work honestly for the country's development will get the chance to serve Indians. People expect all political parties to work for the interests of the country. Yesterday’s results have proved that you will get the blessings of people if you work. If you dedicate yourself 24/7 to the development of the country and think about doing something new, you will get the desired outcome. The people of the country are witnessing your hard work."

'People of Bihar are very aware'

On this occasion, PM Modi also outlined his government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. According to him, the Bihar election mandate had proved that the only mantra to win elections is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He opined that this was the victory of developmental works executed in the state. Most importantly, he made it clear that the NDA alliance in Bihar will continue working under the leadership of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Referring to the "silent voter" phenomenon, he indicated that the women backed BJP.

On the Bihar election results, the PM noted, "Bihar is very special. If you ask me about the Bihar election results, I will say that the people's clear mandate indicates that there is only one secret to win elections- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This mantra has won. This is a victory of the developmental works in Bihar. Truth has won in Bihar. Trust has won in Bihar. The youth of Bihar has won. The poor and farmers of Bihar have won. This result shows the amount of trust that voters have in NDA."

"I want to tell people of Bihar that you have proved why it is known as the land of democracy. The people of Bihar are very aware. My team and I are honoured by the love showered on the goal of Atmanirbhar Bihar. All BJP and NDA workers under the leadership of Nitish ji will not leave any stone unturned to achieve this goal," he added.

PM slams dynastic parties

During his speech, the PM also slammed the dynastic parties. Highlighting that dynastic parties are a threat to democracy, he took a veiled dig at the Congress party. At the same time, he emphasised the need to strengthen the internal democracy in BJP. Additionally, he condemned the killing of BJP workers and indirectly reminded TMC that no party can secure votes by indulging in murder.

Indirectly taking on the Congress party, PM Modi stated, "Unfortunately from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, the web of dynastic parties is becoming a threat for democracy. The country's youth knows this very well. It is unfortunate that a national party which has led the country for many years has been trapped in the clutches of a family. It has been reduced to a family's party. In such a scenario, the responsibility of BJP increases. We have to continue strengthening the internal democracy in BJP. We have to make BJP as a real-life example of a vibrant democracy."

The people who are not able to fight us in a democratic manner, some such people have adopted the path of murdering BJP workers. In some parts of the country, they feel that they will be able to achieve their goal after killing BJP workers. I don't have to give a warning as people will do it. Elections will come and go but this game of death is unacceptable in a democracy. It is the writing on the wall that you cannot get votes by indulging in killings," opined the PM, hinting at the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal.

