In a shocking incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on Monday was compromised during his Andhra Pradesh visit as he left in a chopper from Vijayawada. Black balloons were flown by Congress workers who organised a protest against PM Modi for coming to Andhra Pradesh.

In the visuals, Congress workers can be seen on a rooftop holding black balloons as Prime Minister's chopper took off. The workers can be heard laughing and clapping. They were also heard chanting 'Modi Go Back' slogans. The chopper can be seen passing in proximity to the balloons. However, there was no damage but this has turned out to be a major lapse in Prime Minister's security. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and the probe is underway to identify the culprits.

It is pertinent to note that this comes on the day when PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh on the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

#LIVE | Black balloons flown by Congress workers who organised a protest against PM Modi for coming to Andhra Pradesh; probe underway. Tune in for details here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/vGHJ8e2K2F — Republic (@republic) July 4, 2022

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Legendary Freedom Fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju

On Monday, PM Modi unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the latter’s 125th birth anniversary. The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and film star K Chiranjeevi and others were present on the occasion. The dignitaries paid floral tributes to Raju on the occasion.

Modi felicitated Alluri Srirama Raju, Alluri’s nephew, and Bodi Dora, son of Alluri’s close lieutenant Mallu Dora. Popularly known as ‘Manyam Veerdu’ (Hero of the Forest), Sitarama Raju, also referred to by his surname Alluri, was born on July 4, 1897 at Pandrangi village in the then Visakhapatnam district.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)