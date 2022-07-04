PM Modi Fires Back At Chidambaram's Attack On Digital India; Lists Out Achievements

"The country which fails to timely adopt modern technology, time moves forward leaving it behind", were Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words as he listed the achievements of Digital India during his Digital India Week speech in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday.

Taking pride in India's active participation in the current fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), PM Modi said that India is no longer a victim of the third industrial revolution. He also fired back at the statements of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who during a parliamentary address, enlisted the shortcomings of Digital India.

Digital India has empowered people by making technology more accessible. Speaking at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar. #IndiasTechade https://t.co/4Fw4gAJYZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2022

PM Modi counters Chidambaram

While criticising the idea of Digital India in his Parliamentary address, Chidambaram had questioned how a villager, who buys vegetables worth less than Rs 10, would pay using a credit card if everything goes digital. He even went on to remind that vegetable sellers won't be sitting with a swipe machine or the village itself would not have access to the internet.

Responding to Chidambaram's queries, PM Modi recalled his grievances and followed up by enlisting the achievements made in the last eight years. He even advised the crowd to listen to Chidambaram's address saying, "You'll be shocked when you hear it".

Ever since the BJP came into power, over four lakh new Common Service Centers have been added in villages across India to provide hundreds of government services digitally to the villagers, said PM Modi. Moreover, he also revealed that it is the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme that has enabled the Centre to digitally transfer more than Rs 23 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. "Due to this technology, about 2.25 lakh crore rupees, which used to go into someone else's hands, have been saved", the PM added.

He further asserted that the potential of the Digital India campaign was also seen while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, especially considering the management of the world's largest vaccine drive and underscored the benefits availed by the poor and the middle class due to JAM - Jan Dhan, Aadhar card and mobile.

PM Modi also took shots at Chidambaram's Congress government and reminded them that people had to stand in line in banks, for getting ration, birth certificates and even exam results, and said that the BJP government has eradicated these problems by taking India 'online'.