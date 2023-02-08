PM Modi Fires Most Direct Reply To Adani Row; Challenges Accusers & 'jhoot'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired the most direct reply on the Opposition's politics over the Adani-Hindenburg row while addressing the Lok Sabha in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Over a particularly unsparing stretch of a combative speech, the Prime Minister highlighted how the Opposition is making statements and then contradicting itself, and how 'lies' won't stick.

PM Modi fires most direct reply on Adani row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied implicitly to the allegations made by the Opposition against him over the Adani row. He remarked on how sometimes far-fetched logic is cited. "The Opposition is claiming that India has emerged so strong that it can threaten other nations to take decisions in their favour. I want to ask the Opposition, are we really strong enough to threaten other nations to take decisions? Is the Opposition clear? I would like the Opposition to come out of their confused state and decide finally whether India has gone stronger or weaker."

Giving a reply to Opposition's attack on him over the Adani row, PM Modi said, "Opposition thinks abusing Modi will help them. They think only they have the knowledge. They are still under this illusion even after 22 years. Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. I have given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country."

The Prime Minister further said that they should realise that I have the protective shield of trust of 140 crore countrymen and 'you cannot penetrate into this shield with your lies'.