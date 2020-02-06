PM Modi Fires Scorching Reply To Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Attack; Says He's 'gaali-proof'

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark."

He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks. pic.twitter.com/DvQ2HjXjvy — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Read | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks PM Modi on PoK, says 'Why don't we get back PoK?'

'The young people of India will hit him with sticks'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

Read | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi; says 'India's youth will not let him come out of his house'

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Read | Modi does not want employment for youth as it acts like oxygen for his politics: Rahul