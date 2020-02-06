PM Modi Fires 'Tukde-Tukde' Jibe; Says 'Opposition Doing What Pak Wants' On CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Opposition parties for talking against Citizenship Amendment Act and supporting anti-CAA protests saying they are the ones who "take photos beside tukde tukde chanters". In a flurry of sharp attacks, PM Modi accused Opposition parties of toeing Pakistan's line to provoke Indian Muslims.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to President Kovind's address, PM Modi said, "Some people say, what was the need to bring CAA so early? Some said this government is discriminatory on the grounds of religion. Some said we are trying to break India; ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India."

Interesting to note that the Union Home Ministry had clarified in January that it had no information regarding the term ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, in response to an RTI query on the same.

PM Modi went on to hit the Opposition saying, "Pakistan didn't leave any stone unturned to provoke Indian Muslims. Pakistan played every trick to deceive Indian Muslims." Referring to Congress-led UPA's ouster from power in 2014, PM Modi added, "I am shocked that those who were voted out of power are doing what Pakistan wants."

PM Modi on President's vision for New India

During his Lok Sabha address, PM Modi also briefly spoke about President Ram Nath Kovind's vision for 'New India.' The Prime Minister said, "President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instils a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future."

"Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," PM Modi added.

PM Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi

The PM gave a blistering reply to Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it. PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

