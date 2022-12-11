PM Modi Flags Off 6th Vande Bharat Express Train That Runs From Nagpur To Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, December 11, which will run from Maharashtra's Nagpur to Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Notably, PM Modi had flagged the fifth Vande-Bharat express a month ago on November 11 in Bengaluru, connecting Mysuru and Chennai. The PM in his Maharashtra tour today inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 75,000 Crore, which includes the unveiling of the Samruddhi Mahamarg and AIIMS in the city.

The Vande Bharat series of trains aims to enhance rail connectivity in the country, with the target of 75 such trains in the 75th year of Indian independence. The indigenously-built high-speed trains under the Vande Bharat series are also an effort to strengthen the Make In India campaign.

PM Modi flags off sixth Vande Bharat train

Waving hands at the passengers of the train, PM Modi flagged of the sixth Vande Bharat express in Nagpur, the PM earlier arrived in Nagpur where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. The Vande Bharat is a significant step in the direction of further cementing the Make-In-India campaign. Each Vande BHarat express train has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers.

Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station. CM Eknath Shinde also present

Vande Bharat Express series of trains

The integrated Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has been responsible for the system integration of these rails, built in just over 18 months. Speed, safety, and service are the major characteritics of these Make In India express trains. The trains can attain a maximum speed of 160 Kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi train with an upgraded passenger experience. It has the potential to reduce the journey time of trains by 25 to 45%.

Maharashtra| PM in Nagpur, flags off Vande Bharat Express, to flag off 2 metro trains & unveil AIIMS Nagpur



Our so many dreams have come true under PM Modi’s leadership, says a local



So proud of these development works, after so long something good happening, says another local pic.twitter.com/e8zLXozveU — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

As an example the travel time between New Delhi and Varanasi will now take eight hours, which is a time reduction by 40-50% compared to the fastest train connecting the two cities.

Some other facilities in the trains include:

Coaches equipped with automatic doors

A GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard

Hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating.

The executive class also has rotating chairs.

All toilets are bio-vacuum type

The lighting is dual mode -- diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

The trains are also equipped with advanced safety aspects like KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). There will be more cameras deployed in the train for better tracking.

