PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor; Lists Congress' Uttarakhand Failures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 4, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crores in Dehradun. Notably, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was the major focus of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand as part of initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, which will ease travelling and provide a push to the tourism sector.

"Today, I am very happy that the foundation stone of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been laid. When it is ready, the time taken to travel from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved," PM Modi said.

"Today, India is moving forward with the intention of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure. In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than Rs 1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than Rs 18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects," he added.

'Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor scraps travel time by half'

"At the beginning of this century, Atal Ji started a campaign to increase connectivity in India. But after 10 years, there was such a government in the country, which wasted valuable time of the country, of Uttarakhand," he said.

"Before the Kedarnath tragedy, in 2012, 5 lakh 70 thousand people could do their darshan. It was a record at that time. Whereas before the start of the Corona period, in 2019 more than 10 lakh people had come to visit Kedarnath Ji," PM Modi stated.

"The reconstruction of Kedar Dham has not only increased the number of devotees but has also provided many opportunities for employment and self-employment to the people here (Uttarakhand)," he added.

Uttarakhand's infrastructure under the Congress regime

"Our mountains and culture are not only our faith but also the fortresses of our country's security. We prioritize ease of living for people living in the mountains. Unfortunately, it was nowhere in the policy strategy of those who remained in power for decades," PM Modi stated.

"Between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288 km of national highways in Uttarakhand in seven years. Whereas our government has constructed a national highway of more than 2 thousand kilometres in Uttarakhand in its seven years," he further stated.