PM Modi Flags Off Rail & Road Projects In Bengaluru; 'Efforts On To Decongest City Roads'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 said that the double-engine government is working on every possible means to improve connectivity in Karnataka's capital and to make Bengaluru free from traffic jams.

While speaking at the inauguration of multiple rail road infrastructure projects in Kommaghatta, he said "To make Bengaluru free from traffic jams, the double-engine government is working on every possible means including rail, road, metro and construction of the underpass, flyover."

"I have got the opportunity to complete the development works which should have been done 40 years ago. If these works were completed at that time, then the burden on Bengaluru wouldn't have increased. That's why I don't want to waste time and spend every minute serving people," he added. He also added that Bengaluru is a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat and that the development of Bengaluru is the development of millions of dreams.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP)

With a goal of improving mobility and connectivity in Bengaluru, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) during his two-day visit to Karnataka. The BSRP would connect Bengaluru with its suburbs and satellite townships.

"Indian Railways is getting faster now, it is getting cleaner, it is becoming modern, it is becoming safe and also becoming citizen-friendly," PM said. “Indian Railways is now trying to provide those facilities, the atmosphere which were once found only in airports and air travel, the modern railway station in Bangalore named after Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya is also a direct proof of this,” PM Modi further stated. The Prime Minister also went on to say that the government is totally committed to improving connectivity in Bangalore's suburbs.

PM's two-day visit to Karnataka

As per the Prime Minister’s itinerary, after IISC and BASE events, he reached Kommaghatta to dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the inauguration of "India’s one and the only and first Air Conditioned" Railway Station, which is in Bayyappana Halli.

The Prime Minister also laid the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth Rs 7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park project in the same venue.

PM Modi then left for Mysuru, where he laid the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceeded to the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) to dedicate the Centre of Excellence. The PM dedicated the 'Veda Patashala' building and released commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math. The PM was to also visit Chamundi Hills and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" organised by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

