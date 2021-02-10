PM Modi Flays Congress' Walkout From Lok Sabha; Exposes 'conspirators' & Andolan Jeevis

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw an intense face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition as PM Modi came down heavily on the misinformation campaign perpetrated by alleged vested interests over the farm laws. The Congress and its house leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury particularly made numerous attempts to create ruckus and disturb PM Modi's address before staging a walking out when Modi fired a 'divider' jibe at the party. While speaking on the farm laws, PM Modi also mentioned the newly coined word 'Andolan Jeevi' used for the protestors who are seen in every protest be it against CAA, farm laws or any other protests, which he had first proposed in his address to the Rajya Sabha in reply on the motion of thanks for the President's address.

In a part of the long speech, in a veiled remark on the global effort to malign India and on the Congress which supported the global celebrities, PM Modi called it a well thought out conspiracy. While speaking on the chaos in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "this chaos, these attempts to disturb the house, are a well-orchestrated plan. It will be difficult for them to survive when the truth will be out in the open, hence this well-thought-out conspiracy and the chaos. They are doing this chaos outside as well as in the house, but they will never be able to win people's trust this way."

"There are new tactics of protests these days. Andolan kari (protestors) don't use these ways. Andolan Jeevis use these tactics," PM Modi said while adding that these Aandolan Jeevis create fear over things which are never happening neither in present nor in future.

"When nothing has happened still fearmongering over it. Supreme Court has not given any verdict yet fearmongering and making chaos over it. Setting everything on fire in the country. These tactics of fearmongering should be a major concern for all those who believe in democracy. It is not just a concern for government but it should be a concern for the entire country."

Global conspiracy on the farm laws

Congress along with other opposition parties such as the AAP, the Left front and the TMC among others have been vehemently opposing the farm laws. The government has held more than 10 rounds of discussions with the protesting farmers in order to allay their fears. Moreover, even global celebrities, the likes of Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, actor Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities waded into the issue of farm laws by making their remarks in support of the farmers' protest. Greta Thunberg's accidental posting of the document 'toolkit' led to the expose of the global conspiracy to malign India's image. The toolkit document had shocking details of how to intensify the stir over farm laws and getting global focus on it, including planning for the Republic Day violence that was witnessed in the name of a tracror rally.

