PM Modi Foresees 'poriborton' In WB; Tears Into TMC's 'votebank' & Appeasement Politics

Addressing a huge rally in Hooghly on Monday, PM Modi teared into the Mamata Banerjee-led government and predicted that West Bengal is ready for a 'poriborton' (change). Maintaining that the entire state is cheering for 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice), he promised that a BJP government in WB will work to achieve 'Sonar Bangla'. Lamenting that the Vande Mataram Bhawan where Bankim Chandra Chatterjee lived for 5 years is in a very bad condition, he contended that the TMC government was focused on the politics of vote bank and appeasement instead of patriotism and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

According to him, the development of West Bengal was not possible until the syndicate rules the state, the cut money culture persists and the administration protects goons. On this occasion, the PM cited the example of Cyclone Amphan to accuse the state government of massive corruption. For instance, he opined that Rs.1100 crore out of the Rs.1700 crore provided by the Centre to the WB government for relief work after Cyclone Amphan was siphoned off by TMC. In a subtle dig at TMC's Assembly election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', PM Modi alleged that TMC was doing injustice to women as only 9 lakh out of the 1-1.75 crore houses in the state have a water pipeline.

PM Modi remarked, "Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers and poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal Govt does not reach the poor without the consent of all the 'tolabaaz' (extortionists) of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer and normal families are becoming poorer."

"BJP will work for such a 'Sonar Bangla' which will strengthen Bengal's history and culture. A Bengal where faith, spirituality, and enterprise will be respected; where development will be for all & appeasement of none. A Bengal which will be 'tolabaji-mukt' and 'rojgar-yukt'," he added.

#WATCH | This kind of politics stops people of Bengal from performing Durga puja & visarjan. People of Bengal will never forgive those who insult their culture for vote bank politics: PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/JDIHlX43zc — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

BJP eyes win in WB polls

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, it intensified efforts to make major inroads in the WB Assembly polls due in April-May this year. Both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exuded confidence in BJP winning more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly. In a big boost to the party, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. In another setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led party 5 former TMC leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh switched allegiance to BJP on January 30.

