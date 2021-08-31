In a major development amid the Afghanistan crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed officials to form an Afghanistan group that will include the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval. In addition, it is also being reported that officials from related ministries will be a part of it. The Afghanistan Group will focus on evacuations and the ground situation.

PM Modi asks officials to form Afghanistan group

Sources have informed that the group has been meeting regularly over the last few days and discussed pertaining to safe return of stranded Indians, travel of Afghans (especially minorities) to India. In addition, it also discussed issues related to terrorism.

UNSC adopts 7-point resolution on Afghanistan

Earlier on Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a a strong 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.' The resolution was adopted under India's presidency.

Over 13 countries voted in favour of the resolution except for China and Russia. The resolution was proposed by NATO allies US, the UK and France after their withdrew their troops from Afghanistan. The three countries asserted that the Taliban should stick to its assurances and allow a safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave the country.

In addition, sources reported that India categorically pointed out that Afghanistan land should not be used by terrorists to threaten or attack any country. It also demanded that Afghanistan should not shelter, train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist acts.

'Afghan Hindus and Sikhs allowed to travel to India': Taliban

Taliban spokesperson Zahebullah Mujahid on Monday informed that the insurgent group will allow Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are allowed to travel to India only if they have valid travel documents. Taliban's assurance comes after the terrorist group recently stopped minorities from boarding an evacuation flight that was headed for India. The Taliban spokesperson has also assured that rights of Afghan Sikhs will be protected.