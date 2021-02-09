PM Modi Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Cong MP Ghulam Nabi Azad In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to the outgoing MPs in Rajya Sabha. While bidding farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister got emotional and said, "Posts come, the high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend."

PM Modi further said that Azad was not only worried about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development. The Congress MP will be retiring on February 15 on the completion of his term in the upper house of Parliament

READ | PM Modi Fires 'G-23' Jibe At Cong While Thanking Ghulam Nabi Azad: 'Take In Right Spirit'

PM Modi: 'I will never forget Azad'

PM Modi said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

While referring to the incident of a terror attack on Gujarat pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, teary-eyed PM Modi said that at that time, the Congress MP had called him to inform him about the incident. Speaking further, he said that during that time, Azad had called him twice and had also volunteered to help carry the bodies of those who had died in that incident. "Ghulam Nabi Azad cared about everyone as family members," PM Narendra Modi added.

READ | PM Modi To Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' On The President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Today

VP Venkaiah Naidu bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

While bidding farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that the Congress MP had always been a voice of sanity for decades. Stating that he will miss Azad immensely, the Vice President said, "He is the veteran of the House. He speaks softly but conveys points effectively which should be the way. He has helped me resolve issues. You are all only retired but not tired from offering your service. I don't have words to say how much I will miss him. It's going to be painful for all of us."

READ | PM Modi Schools Opposition: 'Derek Talking Of Bengal; Thought Cong Would Raise Emergency'

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Born on March 7, 1949, Ghulam Nabi Azad is an Indian politician of the Indian National Congress and was also the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Presently, he serves as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and will be retiring from the House on February 15, 2021. Azad in the past has also served as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister of India in the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh until 27 October 2005, when he was appointed as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He also led the party successfully in the 2002 Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in June 2014, after the National Democratic Alliance won a majority in Lok Sabha and formed the Union Government, Azad was appointed as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress still held the majority. Later in 2015, Azad got re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, despite the PDP-BJP alliance holding a majority of seats in the Legislative Assembly.

READ | MHA Informs Parliament 'CAA Rules Are Being Framed'; Deadline Extended Till July 2021