PM Modi Goes All Out Against Congress In Uttarakhand; 'Scams Part & Parcel Of UPA Govt'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday went guns blazing at the former Congress-led UPA government as he laid the foundation for infrastructural projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun. In a direct attack on the Congress, PM Modi said, for 10 years there were 'scams' in the name of infrastructure in the country and his government worked twice as hard to compensate for the losses caused during the UPA regime.

"At the beginning of this century, (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee started a campaign to increase connectivity in India. But after 10 years the government in Uttarakhand wasted valuable time of the country, and of the state," the Prime Minister said in his address to a rousing crowd in the election-bound state of Uttarakhand.

Comparing the situation with the present government, he said, "Today, India is moving ahead with the intention of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crore on modern infrastructure. Today India's policy is of dynamism, to work twice or thrice as fast."

"Our mountains, our culture, are not only strongholds of faith, but they are also the fortresses of our country's security. One of the top priorities of the country is to make life easier for the people living in the mountains. Unfortunately, this contemplation was nowhere in the policy strategy of those who remained in the government for decades," said PM.

He further added that for 7 years, between 2007 and 2014, the UPA government at the Centre built only 288 km of national highways in Uttarakhand, whereas the BJP government constructed a national highway of more than 2,000 kilometers here in seven years.

"Previous government did not work on the infrastructure of the hilly border areas as sincerely as they should have. It was as if they had vowed to demoralize the Army at all levels. On the other hand, we have implemented one rank, one pension, given modern weapons as well as a befitting reply to terrorists," PM Modi said.

PM Modi slams Congress' 'appeasement politics'

Without naming the Congress, the Prime Minister said that some political parties believed in benefitting only one section of the society to later turn them into their vote bank. The basis of this distorted politics was not to fulfill the needs of the people, but to keep them dependent on the government, he said.

"Unfortunately, these political parties have created such thinking among people that the government is their parent and they need its help to survive. In a way, it crushed the self-respect and pride of the common man. He was made dependent on the government, without even realizing," said PM.

"When we (the BJP) came to powe, We decided that whatever schemes we bring, we will bring it for everyone, without discrimination. We did not make vote bank politics the basis of our schemes but gave priority to the service of the people. Our approach has been to strengthen the country," he asserted.

Image: ANI/PTI