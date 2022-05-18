Last Updated:

PM Modi Greets Deve Gowda On Birthday

PM Modi greets Deve Gowda on birthday

Written By
Press Trust Of India

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday.  The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress.  Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life." PTI KR DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT