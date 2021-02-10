'PM Modi Had Demanded Legalisation Of MSP As Gujarat CM': SAD's Sukhbir Badal On Farm Laws

In a new twist in the row over farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demanded the legalisation of minimum support price (MSP) to then UPA led Central government when he was the Chief Ministers of Gujarat.

"There is a massive difference between Narendra Modi ji as the Chief Minister and now as the Prime Minister. When Congress was ruling at the Centre, he headed a meeting of Chief Ministers demanding the legalisation of MSP. And now, he has retracted that stance," Badal said while interacting with reporters at a public meeting in Firozpur.

This comes after PM Modi on Monday in Rajya Sabha gave an assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism by saying 'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega' (MSP was there, MSP is there, MSP will remain in the future).

The Centre on multiple occasions has given assurance that neither the Mandi system nor the MSP mechanism will be impacted by the farm laws. However, the farmers' protests continue unabated. The Centre has also proposed to stay the farm laws for 1.5 years yet the protesting farm unions have remained adamant over their demand of complete repeal of the farm laws, with the opposition echoing their farm unions' demand.

PM Modi scorches opposition in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated faceoff between PM Modi and the opposition over the farm laws. The prime minister came down heavily on the opposition while making his point on the misinformation campaign perpetrated by alleged vested interests over the farm laws.

While speaking on the chaos in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "this chaos, these attempts to disturb the house, are a well-orchestrated plan. It will be difficult for them to survive when the truth will be out in the open, hence this well-thought-out conspiracy and the chaos. They are doing this chaos outside as well as in the house, but they will never be able to win people's trust this way."

Meanwhile, the agitating unions led by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have threatened to stage a nationwide Rail Roko (Rail blockade) protest on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. The SKM had earlier said that protests against the farm laws will go on till October after which protesting unions will discuss the strategy further.

(with inputs from ANI)

