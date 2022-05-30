'PM Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai': BJP Lists Achievements As NDA Govt Completes 8 Years In Power

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completing 8 years in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a press briefing on Monday. During the event, which had in attendance BJP's top brass comprising it's National President JP Nadda, alongside Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur, a brief was given on the achievement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in various fields since they came to power in May 2014 by registering a monumental victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, JP Nadda said, "The country is also celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence today and today, the country is also celebrating 8 years of Modi government - service, good governance and poor welfare. Service, good governance and poor welfare, this is the way of working for the Modi government, it is the soul of the PM Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics, and also, the culture of government in India."

"From policy paralysis that existed in 2014, we have covered a long way, for today we see a responsible government, and today we see a pro-active, pro-responsive government. This government is today hell-bent on providing help till the last countrymen. This government is the one to work to strengthen the weakest in the country," JP Nadda added.

'Modi hai to Mumkin hai'

Reiterating 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai', the saffron party president said," It is not the BJP, but the common people saying this. In the past years, the politics of religion, caste, dynasty, and appeasement has come to an end. We have challenged corruption and worked from the front. What have we done...we have started an all-inclusive, development-oriented journey. Earlier, schemes were made on paper...they were planned on paper, made on paper, and it was on paper that the inauguration ceremony also used to take place. Today, from declaration to implementation, everything is monitored in letter and spirit, from the bottom of the hierarchy."

Talking about the condition of the economy amid COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Nadda pointed out how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has brought down the percentage of people Below the Poverty Line (BPL) in India from 22 to 10. "That means, over 12% of people have managed to get out of the BPL line and come forward." Talking about the absolute poor, he added, "That also has been reduced from 2% to 0.8%."

Furthermore, Nadda claimed that the Foreign Exchange Reserves have doubled, underlining that from 300 Billion Dollars, the foreign reserves have climbed to 600 Billion Dollars.

BJP releases song to mark 8 years in power

At the event, a new song was released by the BJP to mark the 8 years of the NDA government completing 8 years in power. The song synchronised with visual graphics beautifully demonstrated the eight years that the PM Modi-led government has ruled over India. Be it the time the Prime Minister celebrated festivals like Diwali with the jawans on the border or became the trail-blazer of the movements like Swach Bharat or initiated the many drives like the COVID-19 vaccination, all bits and pieces from the past 96 months were stitched together to put before the countrymen the clear picture of how the 'New India' was indeed in the hands of 'the architect' that the Modi government is.