'Indians Meet & Fight Together': PM Modi Hails Country's People For Janta Curfew's Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on Tuesday, March 24 at 8 pm on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19 and hailed the citizens for making Janta curfew a success. The Prime Minister on March 19 made a number of announcements in order to increase awareness regarding virus, with the 14-hour nation-wide 'Janta curfew' being the biggest headline. The PM had also asked the citizens to thank those who are fighting the war against the virus - doctors, nurses, and all those in the 'essential services' category.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that India has shown that when the country is in crisis, all Indians meet and fight together.

"The resolution of the Janta curfew that we took on March 22, Every Indian has contributed with full sensitivity, full responsibility for his achievement as a nation. Children-elderly, small-big, poor-middle class-upper class, everyone came with this time of the exam. With one day public curfew, India has shown that when the country is in crisis, when the crisis comes on humanity, how do we all Indians meet and fight together," said PM Modi.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 8 PM; COVID-19 confirmations cross 500

READ: Coronavirus: Centre directs states to release funds for additional medical facilities

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Furthermore, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ: Maha CM Uddhav thanks Centre for accepting key demands to mitigate the coronavirus crisis

READ: COVID-19: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces relief measures for consumers and corporates