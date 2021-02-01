PM Modi Hails 'all-round' Budget 2021; Emphasises Focus On South, East & Coastal Areas

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. He said the budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances and it shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world.

'Special focus has been on MSMEs and infrastructure'

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms with this Budget," PM Narendra Modi said. PM Modi asserted that this budget will bring positive change for individuals, investors and infrastructure and also thanked Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and their team for the budget.

Rarely do we get to see such a budget which attracts such positive responses in just one to two hours, the Prime Minister said.

"In this budget, special focus has been on MSMEs and infrastructure. This budget speaks of all-round development of all sectors across the country and I am happy especially because it focuses on development on the South Indian states, states in the Eastern part of the country and northern areas like Leh and Ladakh. This budget is also a big step in pushing coastal states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal to become a business powerhouse," Prime Minister Modi said.

"This budget will also help to tap the unexplored resources of northeastern states like Assam," he added.

Finance Minister presents Union Budget 2020-2021

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first-ever digital Union budget. She announced higher capital expenditure for the FY 2021-22 and focused on providing a major boost to healthcare and infrastructure building. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman mentioned that this year's budget focused on six pillars- Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, and Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.

The Minister stated that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021 and that this moment in history, when the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post-COVID world are changing, is the dawn of a new era - one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope.

