Praising Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that trust of people is due to a stellar role played by the party's Karyakartas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the saffron party has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre with the blessings of the people.

The Indian Prime Minister praised the BJP Karyakartas and spoke about their devotion towards the party and nation-building. The Prime Minister's remark comes a day after he visited Uttar Pradesh which heads for Assembly polls in 2022.

With the blessings of the people, @BJP4India has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre. A key reason behind this trust of people is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to the Party and nation building. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges in the state with an aim to boost the public health sector. The inauguration ceremony was held virtually and the colleges were inaugurated in districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur.

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the event.

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said that naming Siddarthnagar's new medical college after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service and added that the name itself will serve as an inspiration to all the young doctors who aspire to work for the public. He further cited the contribution of Late Madhav Prasad Tripathi to the country who tirelessly worked for the country's development.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddharthnagar. https://t.co/LDnCxX9Flb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath's governance

The Prime Minister also hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and spoke about his achievements. He asserted that under Yogi Adityanath's government, the progress of encephalitis has been stopped, saving the lives of thousands of children. Further, he stated that the state government under CM Adityanath has worked towards fulfilling people's needs as they are sensitive towards the problems of the vulnerable, and have a sense of compassion to understand the pain of the poor.