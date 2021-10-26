Last Updated:

'Stellar role' | PM Modi Hails BJP Karyakartas For Dedicating Their Lives To Party And Nation-building

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Bharatiya Janata Party's workers and said that trust of people is due to a stellar role played by the party's Karyakartas.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image: ANI


Praising Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that trust of people is due to a stellar role played by the party's Karyakartas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the saffron party has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre with the blessings of the people. 

The Indian Prime Minister praised the BJP Karyakartas and spoke about their devotion towards the party and nation-building. The Prime Minister's remark comes a day after he visited Uttar Pradesh which heads for Assembly polls in 2022.

PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh 

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges in the state with an aim to boost the public health sector. The inauguration ceremony was held virtually and the colleges were inaugurated in districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur.

READ | PM Modi says previous UP govts ruined State's image, vows to make Purvanchal 'medical hub'

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the event. 

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said that naming Siddarthnagar's new medical college after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service and added that the name itself will serve as an inspiration to all the young doctors who aspire to work for the public. He further cited the contribution of Late Madhav Prasad Tripathi to the country who tirelessly worked for the country's development. 

READ | 'With more medical colleges in UP, even a poor child can become a doctor', says PM Modi

PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath's governance 

The Prime Minister also hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and spoke about his achievements. He asserted that under Yogi Adityanath's government, the progress of encephalitis has been stopped, saving the lives of thousands of children. Further, he stated that the state government under CM Adityanath has worked towards fulfilling people's needs as they are sensitive towards the problems of the vulnerable, and have a sense of compassion to understand the pain of the poor. 

READ | PM Modi launches mega health infra mission, says former govts cared little for healthcare
Tags: PM Modi, BJP, Narendra Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND