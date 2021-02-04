PM Modi Hails Chauri Chaura Martyrs At Centenary Event; Adds Another Assurance To Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday via video conferencing. While addressing the event, he remembered the martyrs of the Chauri Chaura incident from 100 years ago. He also spoke about the aim of the government the empower the farmers and urged the country to remain united by saying that 'unity of the country comes first for us'. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

"The incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," said PM Modi.

He added, "It is unfortunate that martyrs of the Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although, they have not been given significance in pages of history their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us."

READ | PM Modi Speaks On R-Day Violence: 'Nation Shocked At Insult To Tricolour'; Seeks Restraint

'1,000 more Mandis for Farmers'

While explaining the aim to make farmers self-reliant, PM said, "To make the farmers Aatmanirbhar, continuous efforts have been made for the past six years, and the country has witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of the challenges in the pandemic, our agricultural sector grew strongly and farmers made record production. If our farmer is more empowered, then the progress of agriculture will be further accelerated."

PM Modi also announced that 1,000 more Mandis will be added by e-names to empower the farmers. "Several steps have been taken to empower the farmers. To make Mandis a market for the benefit of farmers, 1,000 more Mandis will be added by e-name," the Prime Minister said.

READ | PM Modi Responds To Kevin Pietersen After Cricketer Hails India's Fight Against COVID-19

'Unity of the country comes first'

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by urging the people of this country to remain united and said, "We have to pledge that the unity of the country comes first for us, the honour of the country is greatest for us. It is in this spirit that we have to move forward along with every countryman."

Indian Govt slams foreign entities

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by certain foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda. This came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmer protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said. PM Modi took to Twitter and retweeted the MEA statement.

READ | PM Modi Speaks To Israeli Counterpart; Affirms Resolve To Strengthen Security Cooperation

READ | UK Parliament Might Debate On Farmers Stir As E-petition Attracts Thousands Of Signatures