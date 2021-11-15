PM Modi Hails Contributions Of Tribals; Pays Floral Tribute To Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 15, hailed the art culture of India's tribal community and said that observing 'Tribal Pride Day' in the country will be a way to honour their contribution towards nation-building. PM Modi paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and addressed the people at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Bhopal. PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Modi said, "Today India is celebrating its first Tribal Pride Day. For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of the entire country's tribal society, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building is being remembered with pride, they are being honoured."

Lauding the contributions of tribal freedom fighters, he said that the country cannot forget the sacrifice and contributions of Gond Maharani Veer Durgavati and Queen Kamalapati. He added, "The struggle of Veer Maharana Pratap cannot be imagined without the brave Bhils who fought shoulder to shoulder and made sacrifices."

PM Modi stated that it is the country's duty to push forward the stories of tribal heroes so that their sacrifices are remembered and honoured forever. The Prime Minister added that there were many struggles against foreign rule including the Khasi-Garo movement, Mizo movement, and Kol movement during the slavery period.

PM Modi hails Indian tribal community

Criticising the previous government for not valuing the contribution of the tribal society, PM Modi said, "This happened because those who ran the government in the country for decades after independence, gave priority to their selfish politics."

PM Narendra Modi said that today people are surprised to know now how much the tribal community contributed towards the country, as their work has been unheard of so far. PM Modi said that the development of the tribal society is considered a priority.

Stating that tribal and rural society are the real diamonds of India, PM Modi said, "The tribal region of the country has always been rich in terms of wealth, in terms of resources. But those who were in the government earlier followed the policy of exploiting these areas. We are following the policy of harnessing the potential of these sectors."

PM Modi pays tribute to Babasaheb Purandare

Paying tribute to Babasaheb Purandare, an authority on the 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, who passed away on Monday at the age of 99, PM Modi stated that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which Babasaheb Purandare ji placed in front of the country, will continue to inspire us continuously.

The PM further said that the contribution made by 'Padma Vibhushan' Babasaheb Purandare to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in taking his history to the common people, is priceless. PM Modi said that Babasaheb Purandare was presented with the Kalidas Award by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Image: ANI