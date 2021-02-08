PM Modi Hails Economic Progress Amid COVID: 'World Banks On India For Double-digit Growth'

Hailing the country's economic progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world is banking on India for double-digit growth.

"It is no doubt that the country is witnessing remarkable growth in the economic sector. During the period of COVID-19 pandemic, when the countries are yearning for investment, there is a record investment in India," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

"Statistics reveal that the economy of many countries is shaking, but the world is anticipating double-digit growth in India. While there is darkness elsewhere, India is seen as a ray of hope," he added.

'India ray of hope for world': PM Modi

The Prime Minister stated that India's foreign exchange reserves, as well as food production, are at a record level. He noted that India is the second-largest country in the world with Internet users.

READ | PM Modi Schools Opposition: 'Derek Talking Of Bengal; Thought Cong Would Raise Emergency'

READ | PM Modi: 'Narendra Tomar Has Given Detailed Info On Every Aspect Of Farm Laws In Rajya Sabha'

"Transactions of Rs 4 lakh crore are being carried out digitally every month in India, through UPI. It has also become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world. A record number of startups, unicorns, that have been praised around the world, were started by the young generation of India. India has made its place in the first five countries in the field of renewable energy, and it would climb even higher in the coming days, he added.

"Whether it is water, land or space, India stands strong in every field for its defense. Be it surgical strike or air strike, the world has seen India's capability," he said.

READ | Bengal Got 'nirmamta' In Mamata's Rule, People Will Bid Good Bye To TMC Showing 'Ram Card': Modi

READ | PM Modi slams 'Andolan Jeevis' & hails Sikhs; warns of FDI - Foreign Destructive Ideology