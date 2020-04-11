'Inspiring Gesture': PM Modi Hails Former PM's Contribution To Relief Fund Amid Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed former Prime Minister H D Devegowda after the latter contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES fund, Kerala and Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Office of the former PM apprised that H D Devegowda will be donating the money from his pension.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi then hailed the 'very inspiring' gesture.

Out of the pension he receives, Former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs. 1,00,000/- each to PM Cares Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

- Office of HDD@PMOIndia@CMofKarnataka@CMOKerala — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) April 11, 2020

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

Meanwhile, over 7000 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 642 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1574. 239 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

