PM Modi Hails 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ahead Of August 15; 'Symbol Of India's Unity'

Days ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 hailed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and spoke on the significance of our tricolour, stating that it is the reflection of the pride of our past, commitment to the present, and dreams of the future. As a part of the Centre's campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation.

While addressing Tiranga Yatra in Surat, the Prime Minister said, "Our national flag itself has been a symbol of the country's textile industry, the country's khadi, and our self-reliance. Surat has always laid the foundation for a self-reliant India in this area."

"Gujarat led the freedom struggle in the form of Bapu. Gujarat gave heroes like Iron Man Sardar Patel, who laid the foundation of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat after independence," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the significance of our Tiranga, the Prime Minister further said, "The Tiranga of India does not contain only three colours in itself. Our tricolour is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future. Our tricolour is a symbol of India's unity, India's integrity and India's diversity."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read. Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

On August 3, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.

Image: ANI, PTI