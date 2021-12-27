PM Modi Hails Himachal Pradesh's Development Model; Targets Oppn For 'selfish Interests'

In a big boost for Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur after the by-election defeat, PM Modi hailed the state government's development model on Monday. The PM laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore and presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet in Mandi. Speaking to the huge gathering, he contended that the opposition-ruled states were merely interested in serving the interests of their own families instead of the people.

PM Modi remarked, "Today, two different models of running a government are functioning. One model is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. The second model is own selfish interest, the selfish interest of the family and the development of the family. The model in Himachal is working with full strength is engaged in the development of the state. The result is that Himachal has beat everyone in vaccinating its adult population (with both doses). The people in power are not mired in political self-interest. But they have dedicated their entire attention to ensuring that every person in Himachal gets the vaccine."

"Amid our efforts, you are also witnessing a second model which also sees its own selfish interest, own vote bank, The states in which they are running the government, the priority is not given to the welfare of the poor but the welfare of their own family. I want to urge the country's political pundits that please look at the vaccination record of those states. Their vaccination record shows that they do not care about the people of their state," he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandi, where key works are being inaugurated. https://t.co/ndUbzj8zi2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

The PM elaborated, "In every country, there are different ideologies. But today the people of the country are seeing two ideologies. One ideology is of delay. The second is of development. The people having the ideology of delay did not care for the people living in the hills whether it is infrastructure or basic facilities. The people having the ideology of delay made people wait for decades. That's why there was a huge delay in the construction of the Atal Tunnel."

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. BJP suffered a setback in the October 30 by-polls to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi which were necessitated by the demise of Sujan Singh Pathania, Virbhadra Singh, Narinder Bragta and Ram Swaroop Sharma.

While Congress managed to retain Fatehpur and Arki, it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai and Mandi from the saffron party. The Sonia Gandhi-led party's victory assumed significance ahead of the next Assembly election late next year. Moreover, the win of 6-time CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh was perceived as a setback for Thakur whose home district is Mandi. In a frank admission, the HP CM flagged inflation as one of the main causes for the party's defeat.

Image: Twitter