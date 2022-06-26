PM Modi Hails 'historic' Bypoll Win In Rampur, Azamgarh; 'Proves Support For UP Govt'

PM Modi stated that the bypoll win in Rampur, Azamgarh was 'historic' and called it an acknowledgement of the wide-scale support for the double-engine govt at the centre and in UP. Furthermore, he also thanked the people and the party workers for their support and efforts.

In a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rampur and Azamgarh bypolls, the party emerged victorious in both the constituencies, which have been the bastion of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after winning the Karhal assembly constituency in the assembly polls 2022, while Azam Khan had vacated the Rampur seat after registering a win from the Rampur assembly seat.

The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

BJP dethrones SP, wins from Azamgarh and Rampur

In a massive blow to the SP, the saffron party managed to win from both the Rampur and Azamgarh seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (3,67,397 votes) won the Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections defeating Azam Khan's long-time associate Asim Raja (3,25,205 votes) by over 42,000 votes.

In the Azamgarh constituency, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (3,12,768 votes) was declared the winner after he defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav (3,04,089 votes).

'Win in Azamgarh a result of PM Modi and CM Yogi's initiatives': Dinesh Lal Yadav

After winning the Azamgarh bypoll, BJP's winning candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' asserted that his win is a result of the work done by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

Image: PTI