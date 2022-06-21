PM Modi Hails NDA's Presidential Face Droupadi Murmu; 'Devoted Her Life For The Poor'

After being nominated as the candidate for the Presidential election, PM Modi hailed the social welfare work done by Droupadi Murmu and also her administrative experience.

He exuded confidence that she will be a successful President. Notably, BJP president JP Nadda on June 21 announced the candidature for the Presidential elections to be held on July 18 and named ex-Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA's Presidential candidate. Her name was announced hours after the opposition named former union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

PM Modi said, "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation."

JP Nadda announces Droupadi Murmu's name for Presidential polls

The BJP Parliamentary board convened on June 21 to discuss the name of the NDA candidate for the Presidential election. Party president Nadda named Droupadi Murmu as NDA's Presidential candidate. If elected to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, she will be the first President of India from the tribal community and the second-ever female president.

In an official press briefing, BJP national president JP Nadda announced, "We have been in touch with the other parties in NDA and as well as in UPA. Rajnath Singh had talks with parties in UPA. I was in touch with some UPA parties and Rajnath Singh was in touch with others. In today's meeting, we spoke to all the parties in NDA and decided that NDA should announce a candidate too. 20 names were discussed. We thought our candidate will be from the eastern part of India and should be a female. No tribal has been ever been made the President of India. So, we have decided to make Droupadi Murmu our Presidential candidate."

Droupadi Murmu: A brief profile

Born in 1958, Droupadi Murmu began her career as an honorary assistant teacher. She entered politics and was elected as Councillor from the Rajrangpur district of Odisha in 1997. In the same year, she was also elected the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP.

Murmu served two stints as the BJP district president of Mayurbhanj - from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013. She was a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led government, when it had an alliance with the BJP. She has worked for two decades for the upliftment of the tribal community.

