PM Modi Hails Tamil People For Emotional Adieu To CDS Rawat; Pans Congress 'divide & Rule'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of 'divide and rule', raising CDS General Bipin Rawat's tragic death in Tamil Nadu to emphasise his elaborate point. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, he hailed the people of Tamil Nadu who had come out of their homes to pay tribute to India's first Chief Of Defence Staff as his mortal remains were moved. PM Modi also called the Congress party the leader of the Tukde Tukde gang in India.

While delivering his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "Recently, there was an attempt to rouse Tamil sentiments by the Congress. The party wants to break India and rule, it is following the ideology of divide and rule."

'Tamil brothers & sisters stood waiting to say 'Veer Vanakkam'': PM Modi

"Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country. When our CDS Rawat died in a chopper crash and when his remains were being driven through Tamil Nadu, lakhs of my Tamil brothers and sisters stood waiting to say 'Veer Vanakkam'. Tamil brothers worked for hours to try and save Gen Rawat. This is my country, but Congress has hated this from the start. Divide and rule is in their DNA," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tribute to CDS General Rawat, while addressing a virtual rally in Uttarakhand ahead of Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi said General Rawat made the ultimate sacrifice for the Nation.

"I pay my tributes to General Bipin Rawat. He gave the biggest sacrifice for the Nation," said PM Modi while addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Haridwar.

India loses CDS Rawat in IAF helicopter crash

On December 8, CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with 12 other officers died in an IAF helicopter crash while they were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture. The communication with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper was lost 7 minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, only a few minutes away from the destination. On January 14, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had announced that the tri-services court of inquiry submitted its preliminary findings, ruling out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. The inquiry team found that the reason for the accident was the chopper's entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions. The tri-services inquiry report headed by IAF Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, was submitted to the government on December 31.

In an official statement, the IAF had informed, "The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed."