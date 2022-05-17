PM Modi Halts In Lucknow On Return From Nepal, Meets CM Yogi, UP Cabinet

Returning from his Nepal visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a pit stop in Uttar Pradesh. Arriving in Lucknow in the evening, PM Modi was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kushinagar airport.

"Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman ji, Lucknow," the UP CM tweeted, sharing a picture from the PM's arrival at the Kushinagar airport.

From the airport, PM Modi made his way to CM Yogi Adityanath's residence where he reportedly shared dinner with him. He also interacted with all cabinet ministers of the UP government. According to sources, the meeting was held to discuss 'good governance' and the road to success in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A group photograph of PM Modi, CM Yogi and all Ministers was also shared on Twitter.

This was the Prime Minister's second visit to Lucknow after the BJP's big assembly polls win. Elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, seen as a real litmus test for the 2024 General Elections, turned out to be a real success story for the BJP. The saffron party registered a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, bagging 255 seats, and hitting 273 with alliance members in the 403-member Assembly.

With this, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. The CM himself won from Gorakhpur Urban by a margin of over one lakh votes. In addition, the party also won a clear and decisive mandate in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

PM Modi says 'Nepal citizens equally happy on Ram Mandir being built

Before his arrival in UP, PM Modi visited Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and expressed how the people of the Himalayan nation are equally happy with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "In Janakpur I had said that 'Our Ram is also incomplete without Nepal'. I know that today when a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in India, the people of Nepal are equally happy," PM Modi said.

He also affirmed his faith in the strengthening Delhi-Kathmandu relations saying that the friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of entire humanity. "Devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together, makes us members of one family," said the PM.