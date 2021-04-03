PM Modi Halts Speech Midway In Assam Rally; Asks Doctors To Help Dehydrated BJP Worker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tamulpur in Baksa district where he addressed a public rally ahead of Assam's third phase of polling. PM halted his speech midway and draws everyone's attention to the BJP worker who fainted due to dehydration. PM asked his medical team to take care of the worker and provide him with water.

"The PMO medical team who has come along with me, please go and see the worker who is facing issues due to dehydration. Please help him immediately and provide him with water, the doctors who have come with me," said PM. READ | Congress confident of winning 101 seats in Assam polls; declares 'govt formation' on May 5

PM's four-member medical team

Prime Minister's medical team comprises experts--that includes a paramedic, a personal physician, a surgeon and a critical care specialist. This four-member team travels everywhere with the PM and are equipped with multiple ranges of medical products to deal with any sort of medical emergencies.

PM Modi slams Congress-led 'Mahajot' grand alliance in Assam

Prime Minister slammed the Congress-led 'Mahajot' grand alliance in Assam and said that the "Mahajhooth" of "Mahajot" has been disclosed. The people of the state have decided to form an NDA government, he added.

"The 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience, & audience love, I can say that people have decided to form NDA govt in Assam. They can't bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence. On the basis of my political experience and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA govt in Assam. They can not bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence." he said.

PM's message to first-time voters

"I have a special request to the young comrades who are going to cast their vote for the first time. The vote that you will cast as India celebrates its 75th year of independence will also determine how far ahead Assam will be when we celebrate 100 years of independence. There is a clear roadmap for this in the BJP's resolution letter," PM Modi said.

Assam Elections 2021

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to undergo three-phase assembly elections covering more than 2.33 crore electors in the state. Polling for the first two phases has been done on March 27 and April 1. The polling for the third phase will be done on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam elections (3-phase )

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

(Image Credits: BJP4India/Twitter)