'PM Modi Has Ended Differences Between N-E And Delhi,' Says Amit Shah In Arunachal Pradesh

Addressing a gathering at Ramakrishna Mission Golden Jubilee celebration in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the differences between the North East and Delhi. He also said that the Bodoland issue has been resolved.

"During 2014-2022, PM Modi has ended differences between northeast and Delhi. No one cared about the languages of the northeast but PM has given importance to them," he said.

He added, "Bodoland's issue was resolved. 60% of border-related issues have been resolved between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The aim is to develop all eight states."

The Union Minister said that the North East faced problems for many years that were not resolved. "In 2014, PM Modi started transforming North East," he said.

"The whole country loves its North East as much as they love their states and North East is also proudly saying today that yes we are part of great India, we are India," Union Minister Shah added.

Union Minister Amit Shah unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah unveiled a status of Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Narottam Nagar.

"The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda ji, a unique symbol of nationalism and infinite knowledge, are an unbroken source of inspiration for us, who will continue to guide the country for ages," the 57-year-old tweeted.

राष्ट्रवाद और अनंत ज्ञान के अप्रतिम प्रतीक युगप्रवर्तक स्वामी विवेकानंद जी के विचार हमारे लिए प्रेरणा के अखंड स्त्रोत हैं, जो युग-युगांतर तक देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे।



Union Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh to attend various events and inaugurate many development projects. He will also interact with personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)- the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed in the region to guard borders and maintain the internal security of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet social organisations at the Namsai town and later offer prayers at the Golden Pagoda Temple in the area on Sunday.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive