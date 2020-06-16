PM Modi Highlights India's Progress In COVID Battle In Interaction With State & UT CMs

As India completes two weeks since the 'Unlock 1' was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories on Tuesday and highlighted the efforts taken to dilute the Coronavirus consequent lockdown and the pandemic itself, in his opening remarks. The Prime Minister emphasized that India is one of the countries where deaths due to COVID-19 are the least and that the country had already started preparing back when the pandemic was not even a part of global discussions. PM Modi stressed on the steps taken by the government to dilute the lockdown and informed that since the past few weeks 'green shoots' have been visible in the Indian economy.

Delivering his opening remarks at the meeting with CMs of 21 states and Union Territories, PM Modi said, "When COVID was not even a part of discussions, India had started planning and taking action. In the past few weeks, Indians stranded abroad have returned back home, migrants have also travelled back to their respective states, and rail, road and sea, almost everything has reopened. Despite the huge population, COVID pandemic has not caused extreme damage as much as it has in other countries across the globe. Today, India is also amongst those countries where the number of deaths is the least."

'Recovery rate above 50 %'

"Health experts across the world are talking about the effectiveness of lockdown in India. The recovery rate today has increased to above 50 per cent. Today, India is among those countries where most of the infected patients are recovering. For us even one single death is unacceptable. In the past two weeks of Unlock 1, we have learnt that if we keep following the guidelines issued then the Corona crisis will affect India the least," he added.

हमारे यहां जो smaller factories हैं उन्हें guidance की, Hand-Holding की बड़ी जरूरत है।



मुझे पता है आपके नेतृत्व में इस दिशा में काफी काम हो रहा है।



Trade और Industry अपनी पुरानी रफ्तार पकड़ सकें, इसके लिए Value Chains पर भी हमें मिलकर काम करना होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2020

लोकल प्रोडक्ट के लिए जिस क्लस्टर बेस्ड रणनीति की घोषणा की गई है, उसका भी लाभ हर राज्य को होगा।



इसके लिए ज़रूरी है कि हम हर ब्लॉक, हर जिले में ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स की पहचान करें, जिनकी Processing या Marketing करके, एक बेहतर प्रोडक्ट हम देश और दुनिया के बाज़ार में उतार सकते हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2020

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need for face covers/masks, 'Do Gaj Doori' mantra, using sanitizers and washing hands for at least 20 seconds. PM Modi highlighted the steps taken by the government which has led to an increase in the economic activity, which includes, increase in power consumption, production of Kharif crops, sale of fertilizers which has doubled and the increase in toll payment which in turn shows the resumption of activities across the country.

PM-CM meeting

This is PM Modi's sixth meeting with the states' CMs to discuss COVID-19 strategy as India's total Coronavirus tally has reached 3,32,424. The meeting has been scheduled in two phases with the second set to be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi on June 13 held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

