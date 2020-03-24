PM Modi Highlights Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 In The World; Cites Examples Of US & Italy

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in the country. He highlighted the pace at which the novel Coronavirus spreads. Citing a report by the World Health Organisation, he mentioned that COVID-19 had rapidly infected people within a matter of days. Moreover, he stated that it is very difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 once it starts spreading. Thereafter, the PM gave the example of Italy and the US who could not control the situation despite having one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

PM Modi remarked, “You must remember that you will invite grave pandemic like Coronavirus to your homes if you step out. You must remember that many times, a person affected by Coronavirus looks extremely fit at the outset. We do not come to know that he is the carrier of the virus. Experts have said that if one acquires Coronavirus, it takes many days to exhibit its signs. Knowingly or unknowingly, it gets transmitted to all others who come in his contact. A report by the World Health Organisation says that one person with this pandemic can affect hundreds of other people in a matter of a week to 10 days which means that it spreads like wildfire.”

He added, “There is another important statistic by the WHO. It took 67 days for the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to reach 1 lakh in the world. Thereafter, 1 lakh more people contracted Coronavirus within the next 11 days. What is frightening is that it just took 4 days for the Coronavirus figure to reach 3 lakh people. You can estimate how fast Coronavirus can spread. And when it starts spreading, it is very difficult to stop it.”

“This is the reason that the situation went out of control when Coronavirus started spreading in China, America, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Iran. And remember, the healthcare system in Italy and the US are considered the best in the world. In spite of that, these countries couldn’t mitigate the impact of Coronavirus,” the PM elaborated.

The Coronavirus crisis

India has reported 519 active COVID-19 cases apart from 10 deaths. The Centre has announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. On Monday, it was declared that domestic flights would also not be operational from midnight of March 24 until March 31.

