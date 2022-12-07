PM Modi Hints At Big Decisions In Parliament's Winter Session, Says 'G20 Big Opportunity'

As the Winter session of Parliament commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all the parties to make this session more productive. He also urged parties to give more opportunities to young parliamentarians. PM, while talking to the media, also hinted that a few important decisions will be taken in the Winter Session of Parliament. He also hoped that opposition parties will help the government in the smooth functioning of the session.

"I urge Leaders of all political parties and all Floor Leaders that we give more and more opportunities to the first-time MPs, the new MPs, the young MPs for their bright future and to prepare the future generation of democracy and that their participation in discussions increase," PM Modi said while requesting all the parties to make the Winter Session more productive.

PM said that when he unofficially met MPs of all parties in past few they said that the ruckus and house getting adjourned affects MPs. "Youth MPs say that when proceedings don't go on and discussions aren't held, they get devoid of learning and understanding."

"That is why it is of utmost importance for House to function, especially youth MPs say this. Even Opposition MPs say they don't get to speak in debates, House gets adjourned and they suffer losses. I think all Floor Leaders and party Leaders will understand the pain of the MPs," PM Modi added,

He also talked about the G20 expectations from India on the world forum. "This G20 Summit isn't just a diplomatic event, it's an opportunity to display India's capability before the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for the world to know India &for India to show its capability to the world," the Prime Minister said.

The winter session gets on Wednesday, a day before the results of the assembly polls are out, and will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days. The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues.

In total, opposition parties have detailed around 16 issues for raising during the Winter session. These include national security and China border "incursions", "uncontrolled" inflation and price rise of essential commodities, the recent cyber attack on AIIMS, persisting high level of unemployment, a rethink on the EWS reservation after the Supreme Court verdict and failure to provide legal sanctity to minimum support price (MSP).

The falling rupee and declining GDP growth and continuing attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir could also be sticking points between the opposition and the government.

Lok Sabha

Bills to be introduced

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Bills for consideration and passing

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing