PM Modi Hits Out At Oppn For 'insulting Parliament'; Puns On Olympians’ Goals Vs Self-goal

Lashing out at the Opposition over the Parliament logjam, PM Modi on Thursday, claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on one hand, some were not concerned in progressing the nation. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi: 'Opposition insulting Parliament'

"On one hand our country and our youth are achieving new achievements for India of winning, goal after goal. At the same time, there are some people who are doing self-goal due to political selfishness. They are not concerned with what the country wants, what the country is achieving, how the country is changing," said PM Modi.

He added, "These people are wasting the time of the country and hurting the spirit of the country. These people are continuously insulting the Parliament of India because of their political selfishness. When the country was setting new records, some people are trying to stop the Parliament". The Centre and Opposition have agreed to allow taking up 7 bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

Recently last week, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. Parliament has been disrupted multiple times over Opposition's demand for a debate on the issue with several MPs being suspended. Centre has refuted all allegations of any spying via Israeli spyware Pegasus.

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of pleas seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations.