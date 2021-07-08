PM Modi Holds Key Meeting With New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan And Experts

After a curiosity-filled day ended with the oath-taking ceremonies of the reshuffled Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers are hitting the ground running immediately. This was evident with the leader participating in a meeting with an education panel and the top names of the education sector. Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his team briefed the PM on the roadmap for his Ministry.

PM Modi holds meeting with education panel

An education panel briefed the Prime Minister on Thursday. The leader addressed directors of centrally funded institutions, like IITs, IIMs, Indian Institute of Science Research and Education, National Insitute of Technology, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research. The directors too put fort their thoughts and ideas.

Through PM's addressing to the directors, the message to swing into action immediately for the new ministers came to the fore again. The discussion revolved around work ethics, and the innovation carried out by respective institutes, that ranged from Bengaluru to Kanpur.

While Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, who was previously the Petroleum and Housing Minister, was the prominent figure in the meeting, Ministers of State like Anupurana Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh too were a part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, numerous other members of the ‘New Modi team’ like Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandviya took charge of their new ministries on Thursday.

As some of them spoke to reporters, they also conveyed their gratitude to Prime Minister and expressed their intent to fulfill the responsibility given to them.

The massive rejig of the team of Ministers in the middle of PM’s second term in charge, took the total number of ministers to 77. While the names of Union ministers like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, and Dr Harsh Vardhan not being a part of the reshuffle became a talking point, the induction of new faces like Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia was discussed on social media.