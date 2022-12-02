PM Modi Holds 51 Km Long Mega Roadshow In Gujarat, Covers 16 Constituencies Ahead Of Polls

"Modi-Modi" chants echoed on the streets of Ahmedabad when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega-roadshow in the city on Thursday ahead of the polling for Gujarat assembly elections which is scheduled to take place on December 5. The 50-kilometre PM Modi's roadshow said to be the longest the country has seen, spanned 16 assembly constituencies which will poll in the second phase on December 5.

The roadshow, where thousands marched while waving party flags and to the sound of joyful drums, was the biggest event for the BJP in the Gujarat assembly elections. The Prime Minister waved to the ecstatic people lining the roadways as he rode an open vehicle decorated with garlands. People echoed "Modi-Modi" chants as they carried posters of showing PM Modi.

According to the BJP, it was the longest roadshow by a political leader in India. The 50-km PM Modi's roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. There were several pauses along the route at memorials honouring notable figures, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay. PM Modi presented flower offerings at the monuments.

PM Modi covered 16 constituencies during his mega roadshow including Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati. During this, the locals showered flower petals on PM Modi. They also jammed every possible space—roads, balconies, rooftops of buildings—to get a sight of the Prime Minister. In the roadshow, special care was taken that no emergency services were hampered and the same was seen when an ambulance was given way during PM Modi's roadshow.

It is pertinent to mention that the polling for 89 seats concluded on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.