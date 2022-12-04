PM Modi Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Second Phase Of Polling In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important closed-door meeting on Sunday ahead of the voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5, Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state's home minister Harsh Sanghvi and state party president CR Paatil among others were present in the meeting at BJP headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in Gandhinagar.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister is taking a review of the first phase of polls, the preparations for the second phase and the road ahead for governance.

On Saturday, Amit Shah held a top-level meeting with CM Bhupendra Patel, CR Paatil and other top leaders. At least a dozen central ministers who were given different zones for the second phases of elections were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his mother and took her blessing before voting in the second phase of the Gujarat polls.

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad in second phase

Prime Minister Modi will cast his vote on Monday at a polling station set up at a high school in Ahmedabad's Ranip locality. Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will exercise his franchise at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.

"PM Modi will exercise his franchise at a polling station set up at Nishan high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city on Monday morning," said collector Dhaval Patel.

PM Modi is a registered voter from Ranip and cast his vote in the 2019 General elections and previous polls. In the second phase of elections, polling will be held for 93 seats spread across 14 districts. 833 candidates are in the fray.