PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Ahmedabad, Welcomed By Crowds With Rose Petals; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a mega roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport circle to Sardar Patel Stadium on March 12. In the course of the roadshow, PM Modi's convoy was welcomed by a sea of supporters who were seen showering the Prime Minister's car with rose petals. From his car, PM was seen waving to the crowd of supporters and thanking them for the heartwarming welcome. The Prime Minister was on his way to launch Khel Mahakumbh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. His visit is being seen as a 'soft start' to his party's campaign ahead of the December 2022 state elections and comes shortly after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a sweeping win in four states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa that had gone to polls between February 10 and March 7.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP registered a stupendous victory bagging 273 along with its allies in a 403-member assembly. The party also saw a decisive rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%. Along with UP, BJP won a historic consecutive second term in Uttarakhand, decimated Congress in Goa, and obtained a clear majority in Manipur. The party is hoping to replicate its stellar victories in the upcoming Gujarat elections as well.

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Gujarat

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with BJP leaders and party workers at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Reportedly, the PM's meetings at ‘Shri Kamalam’ were held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming elections. In the evening, PM Modi also met his mother Hiraben and shared a meal with her.

Today, March 12, he held a massive roadshow in Gandhinagar on his way to deliver a convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

