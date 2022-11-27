PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Gujarat's Surat; Launches Attack On Congress In Mega Rally

With Gujarat set to go to the polls in just four days, on December 1 and 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 27, held a mega roadshow in Surat where he was greeted with loud chants of 'Modi Modi'. It was a 25-km road show from the airport to the rally venue. Notably, Surat is a significant seat in the state.

Gujarat being his home state where he has been the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, his presence in the state just four days ahead of the polls has added more flare to the campaign, and with 25-km-long roadshow and back-to-back mega rallies, it has added a different level of energy altogether.

Addressing a rally at Surat, the Prime Minister reiterated that Congress is a 'well-wisher' of terrorists, and added that even as the Batla house encounter was an act of terror, the grand old party had questioned it back then. PM Modi stated, "The new generation of Gujarat has not seen the serial bomb blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat. I want to caution them of those who are well-wishers of terrorists. Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it."

Being in Surat is energising as always! Grateful for the immense support. @BJP4Gujarat https://t.co/w4Qk2GvkGb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a public rally in Kheda where he launched a stinging attack on the Congress party for allegedly supporting terrorism for 'vote bank' politics, adding that terrorism was at its peak in the country when Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

PM Modi in Gujarat ahead of polls

Addressing a massive rally, the PM said, "During the Batla House encounter, Congress leaders cried in support of terrorists. Even terrorism is a vote bank for Congress. It's not just Congress now, several such parties have risen, who believe in politics of shortcut and appeasement."

The Prime Minister added, "Gujarat had for a long time been a target of terrorism. The people of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat and Ahmedabad. Congress was at the Centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at its peak in the country."

BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress has been focussing on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.