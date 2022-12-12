PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ahmedabad After BJP's Record Victory In Gujarat Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the recent Gujarat assembly elections wherein the party registered a massive mandate winning 156 seats out of 182-- highest in the state's history after its formation in 1960.

Thongs of people flocked to the streets through which PM Modi's cavalcade was passing to give a rousing welcome to their beloved leader. People greeted him and echoed 'Modi-Modi' chants. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting the people and waving at them. Notably, PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of BJP leader Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM.

Landed in Ahmedabad to a very warm welcome by the people. Tomorrow, will be attending the oath taking ceremony of the new Gujarat Government. pic.twitter.com/CxxJH6xyQl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier during the campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat polls, PM Modi held a 51-km roadshow in Ahmedabad covering 16 constituencies. The star campaigner for the BJP in the Gujarat elections, PM Modi had urged voters to ensure a record-breaking victory for the saffron party in the state assembly elections. The voters in Gujarat responded to PM Modi's appeal by giving whopping 156 seats to the saffron party.

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today

The MLA from Gujarat's Ghatlodia seat, Bhupendra Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th CM of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM, today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari will attend the grand ceremony. The Chief Ministers of the BJP-led states and allies will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony at Gandhinagar.