PM Modi Honours Revolutionaries In Mumbai; 'We Should Be Proud Of Our Heritage'

After visiting Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on June 14, where he was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray. On his arrival, PM Modi inaugurated an underground Gallery of Revolutionaries museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle, at the Raj Bhawan. He also inaugurated the newly renovated 'Jal Bhushan' building, performed Dwar Pujan and visited the historic Shrigundi Temple at Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Maharashtra CM, Ex-CM & Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

This event is a symbolic political photo op, as CM Uddhav Thackeray, his political rival Devendra Fadnavis, and PM Modi were seen on the same stage for the first time after the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

'We should be proud of our heritage': PM Modi

After the inauguration of the Jal Bhushan Building and the Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan, PM Modi addressed a public gathering at the event in Mumbai, and said, "Today is Vat Purnima and saint Kabir's Jayanti. It's not a Raj Bhavan but Lok Bhavan. This gallery will bring glory to Maharashtra. This Bhavan has witnessed a lot of freedom struggles. It is also important because the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I was in Dehu earlier, saint Gyaneshwar and many others have given the power to the country. Everyone made their own path in the freedom struggle. The ways may differ but the goal was one, that was, to achieve absolute freedom. The freedom struggle of India motivated and inspired other nations as well. We should be proud of our heritage."

PM Modi added, "Mumbai is anyway the city of dreams. Other cities in Maharashtra are also doing well. The infrastructure of Mumbai is being made modern. We all have to support each other and move forward."

While remembering Indian revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma, the Prime Minister said, "Shyamji Krishna Varma wished that his ashes must be saved and when India gets its independence then his ashes must be taken. It was his last wish but unfortunately, no one brought his ashes post-independence. Then in 2003, I got the opportunity to bring back his ashes to India."

Before visiting Mumbai, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sant Tukaram temple in Pune's Dehu and inaugurated 'Shila' temple. It is pertinent to mention that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Soon after offering prayers, PM Modi promised that his government will spend Rs 11,000 crore on two Palkhi Margs of 350 km. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the same in November 2021.

Image: ANI