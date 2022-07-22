PM Modi Hosts Farewell Dinner For Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind | Pictures Inside

Quick links:
At the farewell party at Hotel Ashoka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind can be seen greeting each other.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also retiring next month, can be seen having a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
Invited to the occasion were many tribal leaders. With folded hands, they can be seen showing their respect to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen meeting the many Padma awardees, also invited to the occasion.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita, President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla can be seen sharing a table at the occasion.