PM Modi Hosts Farewell Dinner For Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind | Pictures Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi on July 22, Friday.

PM Modi and President Kovind
Image: ANI

At the farewell party at Hotel Ashoka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind can be seen greeting each other. 

 

PM Modi, President Kovind & VP Naidu
Image: ANI

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also retiring next month, can be seen having a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. 

President Kovind, his wife Savita & PM Modi
Image: ANI

Invited to the occasion were many tribal leaders. With folded hands, they can be seen showing their respect to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi. 

PM Modi, President Kovind & tribal leaders
Image: ANI

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen meeting the many Padma awardees, also invited to the occasion.  

President Kovind, President-elect Droupadi Murmu
Image: ANI

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind,  his wife Savita, President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla can be seen sharing a table at the occasion. 

President Kovind, his wife Savita & PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen felicitating outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, who was accompanied by his wife Savita. 

