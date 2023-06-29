PM Modi Huddles With BJP Top Brass In Late-night Meet; 2024 Polls, Reshuffle On Agenda

Ahead of the crucial 2024 general polls, the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a crucial meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, on the intersecting night of June 28 and 29. Alongside Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, several other party members took part in the meeting which was held to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming general polls.

Speculation suggests that the meeting may have also witnessed a discussion on the mega reshuffle within the party and the cabinet, sources claimed. The second leg of this meeting is expected to be held later today.

There was no official word on the meeting that came against the backdrop of Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh holding marathon deliberations over organisational and political issues.

Mega organisational rejig

Sources in the party have claimed that BJP will undergo a mega reshuffle to strengthen the party's national core committee led by JP Nadda ahead of the state assembly and next year's general polls.

Several new faces from states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra will be inducted into the BJP national organisation, the source claimed. Along with the reshuffle in the national team, the BJP is also gearing up for a massive change in the state units.

Notably, the BJP's strategic move ahead of next year's crucial polls comes after over 17 opposition parties conducted a joint meeting in Patna. The conclave was held to chalk out a strategy to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 general polls. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Sharad Pawar, and Arvind Kejriwal attended the meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The latest report suggests that the second leg of the opposition meeting will be held in Shimla on July 14. The venue might be changed to Jaipur as well. This time, the Congress party has taken charge to host the meeting.