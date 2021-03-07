PM Modi: 'I Work For Poor People Who Are My Friends, Provided Them Free COVID Vaccines'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Kolkata on Sunday, launched a blistering attack on the opposition for claiming that he always favours his friends, and went on to state that the poor people are his friends, whom he had indeed helped by providing free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals.

"My opponents say that I work for my friends. I grew up in poverty, hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so," he said.

Remembering the uneventful early days of COVID-19, and how it had affected the poor and the downtrodden, he said, "I gave ration and gas cylinders to every friend for free, and deposited crores of rupees in their bank account."

"My friendship or TMC's Tolebazzi?"

He went on to ask the people of West Bengal, whom he referred to as friends if they will choose his friendship or TMC's Tolebaaz. Taking a dig at TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, he urged voters to vote for BJP, saying, "TMC ka Khela Khatam, Vikas shuru. Vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance."

He did not stop just there, tagging the opponents as good players, he said, "They have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan cyclone."

"Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a corruption marathon can be organized," he added.

Pointing out that the current government has converted West Bengal into a muddy lake with its corrupt deeds, PM Modi said that the lotus is now destined to bloom.

Meanwhile, Benerjee held a "padyatra" in Siliguri today to protest against the rising fuel prices, at the culmination of which she also addressed the crowd. In her address, she challenged Modi for a one-to-one debate. "Khela hobe! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one," she said.

