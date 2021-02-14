PM Modi In Chennai For Project Launch Spree Before TN Polls; Will Head To Kerala After

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Chennai on February 14 to lay the foundation stone for various projects and inaugurate many other completed projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

A grand function has been organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, to host PM Modi. He arrived at the Chennai airport at 10.40 am and will reach the stadium in a helicopter.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the fourth metro line between Chennai beach and Attipattu. He will also launch the railway electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur.

PM Modi will handover the state-of-the-art Arjun Mail Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army, and lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation, and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System and the discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

PM Modi's itinerary for his Chennai visit

After the function, the Prime Minister will leave for Kochi by 1.35 pm.

The Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex and Ro-Ro Vessels Willingdon Island, Kochi will be dedicated to the nation. PM will inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal Sagarika at the Kochi Port and Marine Engineering raining Insititute at Vigyana Sagar. He will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Kochi Port.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh L Mandaviya will attend the event. The Prime Minister will arrive at BPCL Kochi Refinery at 3.30 PM and address the gathering.

PM Modi's visit to the states comes ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Nadda pitches Centre's contribution for Kerala

Ahead of elections in Kerala, BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting on his Thrissur visit, highlighted the Centre's contribution towards ensuring the welfare of the people of the state. For instance, he mentioned that Rs.12,000 crore will be spent on six mega projects whose foundation stones have been laid.

Maintaining that special focus has been given to Kerala under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda cited Rs.16,000 crore spent for BPCL's Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex in Kochi, Rs.3,000 crore spent on a 450 km long natural gas pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru and the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

