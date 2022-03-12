PM Modi In Gujarat: BJP's Newly Designed Saffron Cap Catches Attention; Know All About It

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered Ahmedabad airport, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters welcomed him with loud cheers and flowers. In what is being termed as a 'soft start' to the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled this year, BJP's newly designed saffron cap caught everyone's attention. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat after the party secured a historic win in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP's newly designed cap, a reflection of 'Gujarati Asmita'

Prepared in Surat, the cap reflects the pride of the textile hub of the country while the saffron coloured 'topi' is made of cotton but work has been done to make sure that the quality is not compromised. Good quality cotton has been used in its making. After reviewing several designs, the final one was approved by the state leadership, informed the state BJP unit.

A thin patch of embroidery has been put on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been beautifully inscribed on it. The cap has a plastic 'lotus' - the symbol of BJP, pinned to it at the centre.

“We have been wearing the saffron colour cap in Gujarat for many years but this time we thought we should work on the quality and make it attractive,” BJP Gujarat president CR Patil told ANI adding that the cap is a “reflection of Gujarati Asmita”.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing the cap for the first time followed by CM Bhupendra Patel and CR Patil among the other leaders who accompanied the Prime Minister to the programmes through the day.

PM Modi welcomed with grand gestures in Gujarat

The Prime Minister participated in a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat legislative assembly elections which are scheduled for a later date in 2022. PM Modi received a grand welcome as the people of Ahmedabad came out on the roads to greet him while shouting slogans of praise for the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Prime Minister.

While PM Modi showed victory signs from his open jeep decorated with flowers, indicating the win that his party accomplished in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur on March 10. PM Modi was accompanied by the current Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President C R Patil.