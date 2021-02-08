PM Modi In Parliament: 'Indian Democracy Not A Western Institution, Nationalism Attacked'

While replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded those who have been questioning the Indian democracy over the ongoing farmer's protests, asserting that the country's democracy is a human institution and not a foreign institution.

"People who cast aspersions on democracy and question the power of India, I would like to request them to understand that our democracy is not a western institution at any cost, it is a human institution," said PM Modi in his speech.

PM Modi also quoted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and said, "India's nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

"We've forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We've started cursing ourselves. I sometimes get surprised, the world gives us a term and we start following it - 'Largest democracy of the world' - it feels good to hear this but we didn't teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy", the Prime Minister added.

While slamming the opposition for constantly instigating the farmers, PM Modi said, "There is a group who are called 'andolan jeevi', they are always present in every protest, whether it is protests of lawyers, students, labourers, or anyone, they will get involved both from the front or the back of the curtain. It is a gang who are obsessed with andolan (protests) and keep looking for reasons to somehow be a part of it. We need to identify such people, who reach everywhere and give it an ideological stand and mislead people, our country should be aware of these people."

Budget Session of Parliament productive despite disruptions

So far the first 6 sittings of the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session have proved to be very productive. As per the official statement, the House has recorded a productivity of 82.10 percent. During these 6 sittings, Rajya Sabha had witnessed a 15-hour debate on Motion of Thanks at the President's address. The ongoing protests by the farmers against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills have dominated the agenda of Parliament in the first week, and both the Houses witnessed multiple disruptions over the issue.

According to the official statement, against the total scheduled sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes were lost on February 3, due to disruption. The members, however, sat for extra 33 minutes beyond the business hours on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Centre and Opposition arrived at a consensus to allocate 15 hours to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the topic of farm laws.

Besides discussing farm laws, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week. During the first week of the budget, the House saw 8 Zero Hour and 7 special mentions made during the first week.

The house also saw eight Zero Hour and seven special mentions made during the first week. as per sources, the Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during the coming week for which 10 hours have been allotted. Currently, the budget session is being held in two segments and the first part will conclude on February 13.

